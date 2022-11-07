Tom Brady Becomes NFL’s First Player With 100,000 Career Passing Yards

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke another unimaginable record on Sunday vs. the Rams.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion became the first NFL player in history to surpass 100,000 passing yards, combined from the regular season and postseason.

It took the 45-year-old 23 seasons and 10 Super Bowl appearances to reach this milestone, making it seem nearly impossible for another football player to get close. The next closest quarterback with the most career passing yards is former Saints quarterback Drew Brees who completed 85,724 yards.

The record was made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game as Brady threw a pass to running back Leonard Fournette. He reached 100,011 career passing yards after the play.

Sports Illustrated’s Mitch Goldich calculated just how far 100,000 passing yards would equate to, and the answer is 56.8 miles.

Brady helped the Buccaneers to a late fourth-quarter comeback 16–13 win over the Rams shortly after reaching his passing yard milestone. It was the team’s first win after a three-game losing streak.

Brady holds various NFL records over the course of his career. Last season, he became the first quarterback to throw 600 touchdown passes. However, the Buccaneers star also broke an unfortunate record a few weeks ago by becoming the most-sacked quarterback of all time.

