The Giants continue to rack up injuries, and the latest one is the most bizarre yet. Starting free safety Xavier McKinney announced Monday that he will miss several weeks due to a hand injury he suffered while on vacation during his team’s Week 9 bye week.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney posted on Twitter. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

Details of the injury and a specific timeline for his return are unknown at the moment. Despite dealing with a number of injuries this season, the Giants have compiled an impressive 6–2 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

