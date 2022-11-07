Mike McCarthy Asked About His Feelings on Return to Green Bay

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will return to Green Bay for the first time since he was fired in 2018 as Dallas travels to face the Packers on the road Sunday. However, the former Packers head coach isn’t thinking about this game any more than any other one on the schedule.

When asked about his feelings on returning to Green Bay, McCarthy downplayed its significance.

“You have to get ready to go win a game,” he said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That’s where my mind is as far as this game.”

However, McCarthy did acknowledge that his time with the Packers meant a lot to both him and his family. He said that he misses “the people” of Green Bay most since leaving Wisconsin.

McCarthy spent parts of 13 years as the head coach of the Packers, totaling 245 total wins and a Super Bowl title in 2010. He was fired in the middle of the 2018 season, after going 11-16-1 over the previous 28 games with the Packers.

After spending one year on the outskirts of the coaching world, McCarthy joined the Cowboys for the 2020 season and led them to an NFC East title in 2021. Green Bay, meanwhile, was very successful in its first three years without McCarthy, but is struggling this year with a 3-6 record.

