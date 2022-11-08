Butler: Packers Should Bench Aaron Rodgers If They Lose Next Three Games

The 3–6 Packers and Aaron Rodgers are struggling this season, especially in the last few weeks as the team has lost five straight games.

The question of whether backup quarterback Jordan Love will play or not continues to come up in conversations surrounding Green Bay.

Packers Hall of Fame safety Leroy Butler was asked this question on CBS Sports’ Maggie & Perloff, and it sounds like he thinks the team should be starting Love sooner rather than later if the losing continues.

“If you’ve lost those [next three] games, you’ve got to get Jordan Love in there at some point,” Butler said. “There’s no playoffs, you’re not in the playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play because you can’t get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But, you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you’re going to have in a few years.”

The Packers’ next three games are against the Cowboys, who thrive on defense as Butler noted, the Titans, who also have a good defense, and the Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left in the NFL.

If Rodgers and the Packers aren’t able to pull out at least one win in these next three weeks, then Butler said it’s time for Love to see some action on the field because at that point, the Packers are not reaching the playoffs.

Butler noted that Rodgers is under contract for the next two seasons after this year following the three-year extension he signed ahead of the 2022 season. Love, on the other hand, has one more year on his rookie contract and then a fifth-year option available for 2024 after this year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t commented on any potential quarterback changes, so Rodgers is expected to remain the starter.

