The Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 20 has been flexed to showcase the Chiefs–Chargers.

The game was originally set for the 4:25 p.m. ET slot, but will now take place at 8:20 p.m. ET. The original Sunday night game in Week 11 was supposed to be Bengals–Steelers AFC North matchup, but now that game will move into the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS.

The Bengals posted a video of quarterback Joe Burrow to represent the team’s feelings about being flexed out of the primetime game. Burrow’s comments aren’t specifically about the game being flexed as the video is from a previous press conference.

“I don't care about any of that,” Burrow said. “I’ll play at 6 a.m. in the middle of the field somewhere.”

This will be the second time the Chiefs–Chargers game will be on primetime this season. Their first meeting came in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football, which also marked Amazon Prime’s first broadcast of the now weekly show. The Chiefs won 27–24 in their first meeting.

The Sunday night showdown will also mark the sixth time the Chiefs will be in primetime this season, which is the most out of every NFL team.

