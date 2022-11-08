Packers All-Pro Says Jordan Love Is Better Than Many NFL Starting QBs

During a recent interview, two Packers defensive players sang backup quarterback Jordan Love’s praises and All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell took it a step further in his evaluation.

“He’s a starting quarterback,” Campbell said during an appearance on Clubhouse Live. “He’s better than a lot of quarterbacks . . . a lot of starting quarterbacks.”

Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft to the be heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers but has seen very little action in the last two-plus years.

He has appeared in eight total regular season games and started just one, not appearing in any during the 2020 season. He has thrown for 484 yards and two touchdowns while also tallying three interceptions in his limited time on the field.

“He does a really good job for us in practice,” Packers safety Dallin Leavitt said during the interview. “Gives us a real look and is pretty impressive.”

Rodgers contemplated retirement during the offseason but eventually decided to return, leaving Love to once again man the bench. With Rodgers set to turn 39 in December, it may be only a matter of time until fans can finally see what the young signal-caller can really do.

