Former NFL running back Herschel Walker’s bid for a Senate seat in Georgia isn’t over yet.

The Republican nominee and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is projected to go to a runoff on Dec. 6, after neither candidate accumulated 50% of the votes needed to win the race under state law. According to The New York Times, Walker has 48.52% of the votes while Warnock had 49.42% as of Wednesday afternoon.

In brief remarks Tuesday night, Walker asked supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom to “hang in there a little bit longer,” according to CNN.

“I’m telling you right now—I didn’t come to lose,” Walker said.

Before his political career, Walker was one of the best tailbacks in football. He won a national championship with Georgia in 1980 and then the Heisman in ’82. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice when playing in the NFL and was eventually voted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

