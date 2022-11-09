Joe Haden Signs One-Day Contract to Retire With Browns

Joe Haden will officially retire from the NFL with the team that he started his professional football career.

Haden, who spent the last five seasons with the Steelers, signed a one-day contract on Tuesday to retire with the Browns, where he spent the first seven of his 12 years in the league. The news comes more than a month and a half after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Haden would sign the one-day contract.

The three-time Pro Bowler had the desire to retire in Cleveland due to his association with the team’s fanbase. Haden was honored during the Browns’ Week 8 matchup against the Bengals when he was named the honorary Dawg Pound Captain.

During his tenure in Cleveland, Haden recorded 19 interceptions in 90 games and 155 pass breakups, which ranks seventh all-time in NFL history. Haden also retires as Cleveland’s all-time leader in pass breakups (101).

The 33-year-old earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors in 2013 and ’14 for his play in those seasons, where he recorded 127 combined tackles and seven interceptions through 30 games in the two years.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.