Rams QB Matthew Stafford Placed in Concussion Protocol

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol.

McVay told reporters that Rams vice president of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott determined that Stafford entering the protocol was the “best thing” for him, and the team plans to take a “day to day” approach the team’s signal caller.

“It is more importantly about the person than the player in these types of things as we know,” McVay said. “Nobody is more of a competitor and wanting to be out there with his teammates than Matthew.”

Stafford has not missed a NFL game since 2019, dating back to his tenure with the Lions. However, if Stafford is forced to miss the Rams NFC West showdown against the Cardinals on Sunday evening, John Wolford would likely get the start as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Stafford. Bryce Perkins sits behind Wolford as the third-string signal caller.

The Rams (3–5) enter Week 10 currently sitting in third place in the NFC West and coming off a 16–13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Through eight games this season, Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.