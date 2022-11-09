Aaron Rodgers Responds to Criticism of His Play in Loss to Lions

The Packers early season struggles continued Sunday as Green Bay dropped its fifth consecutive game in a 15-9 loss to the Lions.

The nucleus in the discussion behind Green Bay’s plummet through the first nine weeks of the season has been the inefficiency of the Packers’ offense and the play of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the Packers’ loss, Rodgers finished 23-for-43 for 291 yards with one touchdown while throwing three interceptions for the first time since 2017. At different times during Sunday’s game, one that many predicted Green Bay (3-6) would win, the four-time MVP was visibly frustrated.

With Rodgers facing the Cowboys (6-2) and his former coach Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field Sunday evening, things will not get easier for the Packers signal caller. However, when Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday to weigh in on the criticism of his play in Sunday’s game, the 10-time Pro Bowler did not hold back.

“Two of the interceptions weren't great throws. … There’s a lot that goes into each play that could either avoid some of that thing or sometimes guys can screw parts of the play up and you can make a great throw, make up for all of it,” Rodgers said. “… I've thrown touchdown passes many times and I don't give a s--- what any of these experts on TV have to say.”

If Green Bay seeks to step out of its descent in the standings, Rodgers and the Packers will need to get the offense going. After Sunday’s loss, a reporter asked Rodgers if he regretted not retiring during the offseason. However, Rodgers made it clear that his decision was one that he was “all-in” on and hoping to lead the team to wins.

“When I decided to come back, it was all in and I don’t make decisions on hindsight 20/20, you know, regrets about big decisions like that,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has thrown for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through the first nine games of the season.

