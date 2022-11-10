Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’

Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers.

On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.

Even though the tackle was questionable before the game because of his last minute flight back to Atlanta, Matthews is good to go for the game.

Matthews, later, boarded another flight to travel back to Charlotte to rejoin his team ahead of Thursday Night Football and reportedly is traveling with Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

He’s only missed one game in his entire NFL career, which came during his rookie season back in 2014. Not even the birth of his son will require him to miss a chance to play with the Falcons during primetime.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, giving Matthews just a few hours after his son was born to prepare to take the field with his team.

