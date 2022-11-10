Tom Brady Says He Nearly Retired at 27 Due to Elbow Pain

Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the best athletes to ever live when it comes to taking care of his body. At 45, the quarterback is still throwing touchdown passes as a starting NFL quarterback. But in a new ad for his brand, TB12sports, Brady shared that he nearly retired almost 20 years ago.

“When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football—because of elbow pain,” Brady said.

The rest of the commercial is filled with different people sharing their experiences with injuries and how well the method works.

“.@TB12sports is for EVERYONE,” Brady said on Twitter.

At 27 years old, Brady was still with the Patriots and playing in just his fifth NFL season. The pain didn’t seem to affect him that much on the field. He threw for 3,692 yards and started in all 16 games during the 2004 season. He also won his second Super Bowl in a row to cap off the year.

Now, with seven Lombardi Trophies to his name, the thought of calling it a career before his prime must feel like a distant memory.

“No matter the age, no matter the obstacle, it’s about how you feel and what you do,” Brady said in the ad.

