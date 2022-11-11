NFL Announces How It’ll Honor John Madden on Thanksgiving

When the NFL plays on Thanksgiving later this month, it will be the first time the league does so since John Madden died last year. Therefore, the league wanted to make sure it honored Madden during the games.

The NFL announced the inaugural “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration,” as CBS, Fox and NBC will create individual segments to honor Madden that will be aired during each game. This season, CBS will broadcast Bills vs. Lions, Fox has Giants vs. Cowboys and NBC will host Patriots vs. Vikings on Thanksgiving day.

Each game will also feature a “Madden Player of the Game,” as the best player in each game will get $10,000 towards their choice of high school football programs.

Throughout his broadcasting career, Madden called 20 Thanksgiving games and became synonymous to the sport’s establishment on the holiday.

“No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life–family, football, food and fun.”

Other areas in which Madden will be honored includes a "John Madden Thanksgiving" logo on the 25-yard line of each field and on helmets, and a Madden NFL 23 competition between a player from each team playing on Thanksgiving. This will be a “yearly, multi-faceted celebration.”

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: Spirit Splashes and Endzone Orgies: 24 Hours With Robert Griffin III