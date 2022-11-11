Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.

Wilks’s decision isn’t exactly surprising after Walker led the Panthers to their second win in four games on Thursday. Though Carolina relied mostly on running back D’Onta Foreman (33 carries, 130 yards and a touchdown) to carry to the load in the 25–15 win over Atlanta, Walker played mistake-free (10-for-16 for 108 yards) once again.

Walker has started the Panthers’ last five games and has completed 58% of his passes for 671 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions during that span. Most importantly, Carolina has gone 2–3 after starting the year 1–4, with both wins coming over NFC South opponents.

Now 3–7, the Panthers will face a tall task against the Ravens in just over a week. Kickoff between the teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

