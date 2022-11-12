Roger Goodell Shares Major Update on Future NFL Games in Germany

The NFL will play its first game ever in Germany this weekend, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on Geno Smith and the Seahawks on Sunday. The game might be a first for the league, but it certainly won’t be the last to take place in the country.

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed as much Saturday, telling a fan forum in Munich that the NFL will play “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. He also suggested that the number of matchups could expand “soon.”

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

The league’s current agreement in Germany includes Sunday’s contest plus an annual game over the next three seasons. Two of those games will be hosted by Munich and two will be hosted by Frankfurt.

The NFL has been committed to expanding its reach abroad in recent years, with games taking place in Germany, England and Mexico this season. The moves have helped the league tap into rabid fanbases worldwide, including in Germany where excitement has been building throughout the week for Sunday’s game.

The matchup between Tampa and Seattle will take place at Allianz Arena, normally home to perennial Bundesliga frontrunner Bayern Munich. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: