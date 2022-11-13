Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a monster game Sunday against the Seahawks when his team traveled to Germany. But, unknown to fans at home, White was grieving his father, who died Thursday.

“It was very hard to play,” White said.



After one of his two sacks on the day, White looked up to the sky and confirmed the celebration was for his father. He also tallied nine tackles and three tackles for loss.

“It was just, like, appreciation just knowing I got great people, great angels watching over me,” he continued. “It was just like, ‘This is one’s for you,’ It just felt like I was gonna come out and have a good game, had a great week of preparation.”

White went on to say he learned his father died from a phone call he got right before he was set to board the plane to Germany for Sunday’s game. It’s unclear how White’s father died.

“At the end of the day, I knew I had a job to do and I wasn’t just gonna accept no pats on the back and stuff so I just put my head down and just kept going forward,” White said.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.