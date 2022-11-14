The Cardinals have informed running back Eno Benjamin that they plan to release him, just a few weeks after he started multiple times in place of an injured James Conner, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The decision comes as a surprise because Benjamin had carved out a significant role in his third NFL season as Arizona’s primary backup in the backfield. He started three games earlier this year while Conner was nursing an injury to his ribs, including 92 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in a 42–34 victory over the Saints in Week 7.

However, coach Kliff Kingsbury adopted a drastically different game plan for Benjamin’s usage on Sunday. The 23-year-old played just one snap in the Cardinals’ win over the Rams as Conner handled the bulk of the workload. Rookie Keaontay Ingram was the only other ballcarrier for Arizona, receiving just one carry in the 27–17 victory.

Benjamin, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Arizona State, has racked up 417 yards and three touchdowns on 104 carries as a pro. He’s added 30 catches for a total of 226 receiving yards in 19 games.

With Benjamin now headed for waivers, Ingram figures to serve as Conner’s backup when the Cardinals take on the 49ers next Monday.

