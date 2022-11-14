Former Colts running back Edgerrin James took to Twitter over the weekend to address the surprise hiring of former teammate Jeff Saturday as Indianapolis’s interim head coach.

Saturday won his debut with the Colts, 25–20 over the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, which capped off a wild week for the Indianapolis franchise.

Following the victory, James tweeted a photo of himself with Saturday and another former teammate, Colts assistant Reggie Wayne.

“Jeff Saturday with the W… go Colts,” James’s tweet began.

James then tweeted “This is America. FYI: Five presidents had never been elected to public office before becoming president: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Donald Trump.”

James’s presidential analogy is a pretty clear sign of support for Saturday, which was criticized by players, coaches and media due to the former center’s lack of coaching experience at the college or pro level.

Despite the lack of experience, it’s clear that Saturday passed the first test on Sunday.

