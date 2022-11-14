Derek Carr Fights Back Tears While Discussing Raiders’ Woes vs. Colts

One of the most noteworthy storylines heading into Week 10 across the NFL was how the Colts would perform in their first game under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

The Colts beat the Raiders 25–20 in Las Vegas, notching the first win for Saturday and adding to the mounting frustrations for the Raiders under first-year coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders dropped to 2–7 on the season, and the frustration over the latest disappointing loss is clearly wearing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was emotional while addressing the media in the postgame press conference.

“I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, way more success than I ever have,” Carr said as he fought back tears. ”I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us try to do just to practice, what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, it pisses me off.”

Any hopes that the Raiders have of making a playoff push are dwindling by the week. At 2–7, the Raiders sit just one spot above the Texans for the worst record in the NFL.

