Bill Cowher Rips Colts’ Hiring of Jeff Saturday As Interim Coach

CBS analyst Bill Cowher gave a scalding review of Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Saturday, a former Colts offensive lineman, has no college or NFL coaching experience.

“It’s a disgrace to the coaching profession,” Cowher said Sunday. “And regardless how this thing plays on, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty.”



Cowher added, “I know for a fact that Jeff Saturday was offered an opportunity to become an assistant coach with the Indianapolis Colts multiple times in the last four years.” The former Steelers coach said that Saturday declined the offers because of his ESPN job and a desire to spend time with his family.

The Hall of Fame coach took issue with Saturday’s decision to oversee a staff he chose not to join initially.

“What about the assistants on this staff right now? The guys that were there in training camp?” Cowher said. “The guys that were there early in the morning and late at night.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, go to Horseshoe Huddle.