Panthers to Start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens on Sunday

On Monday, coach Steve Wilks announced Baker Mayfield will start Week 11 against the Ravens. PJ Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Sam Darnold will be the backup.

Walker started on Thursday night and completed 10-of-16 passes for 108 yards in the 25–15 win over the Falcons but never found the end zone.

