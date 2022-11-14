Panthers to Start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens on Sunday
On Monday, coach Steve Wilks announced Baker Mayfield will start Week 11 against the Ravens. PJ Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Sam Darnold will be the backup.
Walker started on Thursday night and completed 10-of-16 passes for 108 yards in the 25–15 win over the Falcons but never found the end zone.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
