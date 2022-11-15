Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner

Peyton Manning is one of the most notable NFL players to play in recent years, and he continues to make his mark on the league in retirement.

But, would the Hall of Famer consider working directly for the league in the future, even specifically replacing Roger Goodell as commissioner?

It doesn’t sound like he’s considering that possibility at this time.

“I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said, via ProFootballTalk.

Despite playing in the NFL for 17 seasons, winning two Super Bowl titles and being named NFL MVP a record five times, Manning doesn’t feel like he should be the one to replace Goodell one day.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Manning said of Goodell. “I’m not sure anybody wants to follow Roger Goodell as commissioner. It’s like following John Wooden at UCLA. The bar has been set high. Roger takes criticism, certainly. But I think he’s done a great job.

“That’s just not something that’s on my radar. Specifically because I don’t think I’m qualified to do it.”

While his opinion on potentially pursuing the job might change in the future, don’t expect to see the retired quarterback moving on from the ManningCast and his other broadcast ventures for now.

