Commanders’ Ron Rivera Emotionally Invokes Late Mother After Win

The Commanders beat the last undefeated team, the Eagles, 32–21 on Monday night, causing Washington coach Ron Rivera to become overwhelmed by emotions in the locker room after the game.

His mood wasn’t just prompted by the Commanders’ monumental win, but also from grief. Rivera is still mourning the loss of his mother, Dolores, who died on Oct. 31.

As the 60-year-old choked up while celebrating with his team, he pointed to the sky and finally shared a few words before leaving the locker room.

”My mother would have been proud,” Rivera said as he held back tears.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin comforted his coach and then took over the postgame locker room speech when Rivera left.

“You can see how much that means to him,” McLaurin said. “It means a lot to everyone in this locker room.”

McLaurin hyped the team up while Commanders players cheered and celebrated.

With the win, the Commanders improve to 5–5 on the season. They face the Texans in Houston (1-7-1) on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.