Deebo Samuel has made a reputation for himself in the NFL as one of the league’s toughest players. So during an interview on CBS Sports’ Maggie & Perloff, the 49ers wideout was asked to name his top three toughest wideouts in the league, with the stipulation that he couldn’t name himself.

Being the team guy that he is, his answer was San Francisco-heavy.

“Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings,” Samuel said.

After taking a long pause, his third pick was the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans. Aiyuk is currently leading the 49ers in receiving yards at 567 and has tallied four touchdowns so far this year. Meanwhile, Jennings has 18 catches for 220 yards on the year for San Francisco.

Evans, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the definition of toughness in the NFL strictly because of his availability. He has never appeared in fewer than 13 games in a season during his nine-year career. He is currently sitting at 671 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

