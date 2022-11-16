The Saints are signing former All-Pro running back David Johnson to its practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Johnson has yet to play in the NFL this season.

Johnson was a star tailback just a few years ago, and it appears he’s on his way back to the league if things go well. Drafted in the third round by the Cardinals in 2015, Johnson spent the first five seasons of his career with Arizona, where he was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 when he led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage.

He was traded to the Texans in March 2020 but never returned to his All-Pro form. Last season, he finished with 453 yards from scrimmage and had one touchdown in 13 games for Houston.

The Saints (3–7) are scheduled to play host to the Rams (3–6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.