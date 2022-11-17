Browns-Bills Game Could Be Moved From Buffalo Due to Blizzard

The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards.

To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

If the game must be moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., one site under consideration is Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Lions. Other unnamed locations also are under consideration, and a decision on where the game will be played likely will have to be made by Friday, according to the Plain Dealer.

The league is monitoring the snowstorm and has been in contact with the Browns and Bills in regard to a possible relocation, Cabot reported.

The Browns (3–6) and the Bills (6–3) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central