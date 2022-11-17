NFL Week 11 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 11. It’s the week before Thanksgiving, as we inch closer to the time of year when teams start clinching playoff berths. But a couple of the league’s best teams are looking to rebound from Week 10 losses, as the Eagles visit the Colts and the Bills host the Browns.

In one of the biggest games of the week, three of our pickers think the Cowboys will beat the Vikings, who are underdogs at home despite being 8–1 and No. 1 in our power rankings. And on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs can take a three-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West, which our panel unanimously believes they will do.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

