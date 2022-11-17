The Bucs are rising, the Rams keep falling and the Eagles are no longer undefeated. In case you missed it, it was a thrilling Week 10 in the NFL, featuring one of the greatest catches in the sport’s history and plenty of needle-moving action for the playoff race as we pass the halfway point in November. We’ve got just eight weeks to go in the regular season, so now’s a good time to look at who’s trending up and down in the postseason race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.

Bucs Taking Control of NFC South

The NFC South has been there for the taking all season long. Finally, it seems like someone is actually taking it.

Tom Brady and the Bucs have now won consecutive games after Sunday’s victory in Munich against the Seahawks and own a one-game lead in their division despite starting 3–5. And more importantly, Tampa Bay is starting to look like a team that can contend, finding some answers offensively after a slow start to the season. The Bucs rushed for a season-high 161 yards in Sunday’s win, a major triumph considering the team’s recent struggles on the ground. And in the passing game, Brady built on his vintage game-winning drive in the win against the Rams with an efficient day, completing more than 70% of his passes and helping the Bucs convert on 10 of 15 third downs.

Tampa now sits in an enviable position heading into their bye week. Just two of Tampa’s remaining seven opponents are currently above .500, and its division has been a pinnacle of mediocrity. Divisional Round ticket reservation prices for the Bucs rose 27% this week on SI Tickets.

Disastrous Season for Rams Continues

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Rams, star receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury that required surgery in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Kupp has been placed on injured reserve, further handicapping an offense that already lacked the firepower it had a season ago. Now 3–6, in last place in the NFC West and without their best offensive player for at least a month, the path to the playoffs is very, very slim for Sean McVay and company. Divisional Round reservation prices for the Rams on SI Tickets dropped another 51% after Sunday’s result.

The road doesn’t get any easier from a scheduling standpoint. Matthew Stafford has yet to clear concussion protocols, and L.A.’s trip to New Orleans Sunday to take on the Saints is never an easy one. After that, the Rams take on the Chiefs in Kansas City and then host the surprising Seahawks, all with little margin for error after this slow start.

Fallout From Eagles’ First Loss

The Eagles are undefeated no longer, dropping a competitive 32–21 affair against the Commanders on ‘Monday Night Football’ in a game that could end up having a massive impact on the playoff picture.

For Washington, it’s precisely the type of breakthrough win needed for Ron Rivera’s team to make a sustained push for the playoffs. The Commanders are now back at .500 on the season heading into a relatively manageable two games against the Texans and Falcons, and the confidence from knocking off arguably the best team in football should go a long way for Taylor Heinicke and company. Their Divisional Round reservation price went up 79%, the largest percentage increase of the week.

And for the Eagles, the loss does expose some of the team’s weaknesses, especially when they don’t win the turnover battle. Philadelphia turned the ball over four times in the game, though one came on a last-ditch lateral play as time expired. And thanks to the Vikings’ miraculous comeback against the Bills, the Eagles are now tied with Minnesota for the best record in the NFC. Philly’s Super Bowl reservation prices dropped 19% on SI Tickets after the loss.

Concern for the Bills After Consecutive Losses?

Even with a banged-up Josh Allen, the Bills were in control most of the way against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Vikings. But in what was arguably the game of the year so far, Minnesota rallied, took a late lead after a Buffalo fumble in the end zone, and then found a way to win in overtime to knock the Bills out of first place in the AFC East. For as good as Buffalo has looked this season, their record sits at just 6–3 through 10 weeks, and Bills Super Bowl ticket reservation prices dropped 18% after the Vikings loss.

It’s hard to argue that, at their best, the Bills aren’t the most dangerous team in football. They’ve got limitless weapons on offense, a quarterback making extraordinary plays feel ordinary and a deep, athletic defense that rushes the passer well. But in the new playoff format that gives only one team in each league a first-round bye, Buffalo’s struggles in close games (all three losses by three points or less) could come back to bite them. Missing out on that No. 1 seed and having to survive an extra game to chase a championship could be the difference between winning it all and coming up just short again.