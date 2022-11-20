Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report

For the first time this season, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not call offensive plays in a game. The rookie head coach plans to hand that responsibility over to passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak when Denver plays the Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Hackett’s first season as Broncos coach has not gone according to plan. Denver is 3-6 and sits in third place in the AFC West. Despite adding quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in points per game, averaging just 14.6 through nine games this season. Conversely, Denver’s defense is allowing a league-best 16.6 points per game.

Kubiak has experience calling plays. The son of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak took over for his father as offensive coordinator in Minnesota last year. At age 35, Klint Kubiak will have a chance to make his mark on the team his father led to a Super Bowl victory in the 2015 season.

It is notable that Hackett chose Kubiak to call plays instead of offense coordinator Justin Outten. Both Hackett and Outten were together in Green Bay previously, while Hackett had not worked with Kubiak before this year.

Sunday’s game presents a good opportunity for Denver to shake things up, as the Broncos host a disappointing 2-7 Raiders team. Las Vegas beat Denver, 32-23, on Oct. 2.

More NFL Coverage:

Mile High Huddle: Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy Updates Ankle Injury from Titans Loss

For More Denver Broncos coverage Go To Mile High Huddle