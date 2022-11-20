Desperately in need of a win to stop a three-game skid, the Raiders are expected to have star receiver Davante Adams available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Adams was listed as questionable on Friday after he was limited all week in practice with an abdomen injury. The ailment came after the 29-year-old racked up 126 yards and a touchdown on nine catches in a 25–20 loss to the Colts last week.

Despite the injury, Adams is expected to play Sunday in Denver, which bodes well for a Raiders team that’s already without a host of key pass-catchers. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have been nursing injuries in recent weeks, leaving Adams to carry much of the workload for quarterback Derek Carr.

In his first year in Las Vegas, Adams has picked up right where he left off in Green Bay. Through nine games, the two-time first-team All-Pro wideout has made 57 catches for 784 yards and an NFL-leading eight touchdowns.

The Raiders will need Adams to make his imprint on Sunday’s game as they go up against a stingy Broncos defense. Las Vegas (2–7) has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season but will have a chance to halt its spiral on the road in Denver.

Kickoff for the Raiders-Broncos game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Raider Maven: Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven.