Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce Is Best TE of All Time

In the Chiefs’ thrilling 30–27 win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, tight end Travis Kelce scored all three of Kansas City’s touchdowns.

One of those scores came on the winning drive. Kelce scored a 17-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs the lead with 31 seconds left.

After the game, Mahomes had high praise for his star receiver.

“Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “He makes plays like that to win games.

“He just competes,” Mahomes continued. “He’s gonna keep fighting until the very end. When you see that, not only is it impressive for him, but it gets other guys going. Like I said, he’s one of the best if not the best tight end of all time, but he’s coming to work every day to get better. So that shows you, whenever you step in the facility, you’re like, ‘Man, I’ve got to get to work, if this guy is doing that, I have to at least match that.’”

Kelce leads the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns this season. Sunday marked his second multiple-touchdown game of the year, including a four-touchdown performance against the Raiders in Week 5.

He also currently ranks fifth in the NFL with 69 receptions and sixth with 855 receiving yards. He ranks first among tight ends in both categories.

