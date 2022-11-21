Micah Parsons’s Return to Cowboys–Vikings Game Leaves Fans Puzzled

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a stellar game on Sunday vs. the Vikings, even completing his 10th sack of the season. It was his fifth two-sack game of the season.

However, in the fourth quarter, Parsons left the field briefly after suffering a potential knee injury. He was slow to get off the field while walking to the sidelines to be evaluated in the blue medical tent.

As the Cowboys were up 40–3 over the Vikings in the fourth quarter at this point, fans thought coach Mike McCarthy would most definitely keep Parsons out of the game, considering Parsons is a defensive superstar and the team plays Thursday against the Giants.

However, the linebacker ended up coming back in the game shortly after walking off the field, leaving fans and NFL media members puzzled. He competed in one more drive, and then the Cowboys officially took him out of the game.

Even if Parsons’s injury scare was nothing to worry about, fans thought the Cowboys would keep him out of the game just because another injury could happen.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Parsons did not get hurt during his final drive of the game. The details of his evaluation have not yet been revealed.

