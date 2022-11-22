49ers quarterback Trey Lance gave some hope to fans when he showed up to the team’s Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Cardinals in Mexico City.

The second-year quarterback was seen walking onto the field without a boot on. He has remained out since he injured his ankle in Week 2. He underwent ankle surgery the day after the 49ers–Seahawks game, and he was deemed out for the remainder of the season.

As he is already showing improvements just two months later by not having a walking boot on, fans are hopeful that the quarterback will be back to 100% in plenty of time for the 2023 season.

In his young NFL career, Lance has only started in four games, with two coming last season and two this season. Through one full game and one partial game this year, Lance completed 15-of-31 passes for 194 yards and one interception.

In his place, Jimmy Garoppolo—who Lance had replaced as starting quarterback—has gone 6–3 (including the Seahawks game in which Lance was injured). So far, he’s completed 179-of-267 passes for 2,159 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

