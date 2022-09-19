49ers Reveal Extent of Trey Lance Injury, Recovery Timeline

49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle Monday morning to repair an injury suffered in this weekend’s game against the Seahawks, the team announced.

San Francisco revealed the operation mended two injuries to Lance’s ankle—a fibula fracture and a ligament disruption. He will now begin the rehab process after being ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Although the injury is considered to be severe and the surgery will end Lance’s second season, 49ers team physician Dr. Tim McAdams is “confident” that the 22-year-old will make a full recovery in time to return for the start of the 2023 NFL season, per the statement.

Lance took to social media following the surgery to assure his fans he would be back on the field soon and better than ever.

“Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process,” he wrote on Twitter. “We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”

Lance sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game against Seattle when he ran the ball up the middle of the field. As he was tackled, a Seahawks defender appeared to land on his ankle, contorting the quarterback’s right foot.

After briefly attempting to stand, Lance fell back to the ground in obvious discomfort. He was carted off the field and his right leg was put in an air cast at the time.

Lance was ruled out of the game a short while later. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday the second-year signal-caller would require season-ending surgery.

Jimmy Garoppolo filled in with Lance sidelined and led San Francisco to a convincing 27–7 win. Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, finished the game with just 30 passing yards in what will be his final start of ’22 and just the fourth start of his NFL career.

More NFL Coverage:

All 49ers: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7: Grades

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.