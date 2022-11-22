Panthers QB Sam Darnold to Start vs. Broncos

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the team against the Broncos on Sunday.

This will mark Darnold’s first game appearance of the 2022 season after he started 11 games in 12 appearances last season.

He hasn’t played this season after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Bills in the preseason. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Sept. 1, and now he finally has recovered and will be available to start for Carolina.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Panthers quarterbacks. In Darnold’s place, Baker Mayfield has started six games. However, Mayfield also suffered a high ankle sprain after five games and missed about a month of playing time. Third-string quarterback PJ Walker started five games, but he also suffered a high ankle sprain, putting his status in question.

The decision to start Darnold comes after Mayfield failed to get the offense untracked in the team’s 13–3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. In the game, Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 169 yards. He also threw two interceptions, contributing to the Panthers’ loss.

