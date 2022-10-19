Panthers Name PJ Walker Starting Quarterback for Buccaneers Game

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Wednesday that quarterback PJ Walker will start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Walker getting the starting nod marks the first time in his career that he will start in back-to-back games. Wilks also stated that Jacob Eason will serve as the backup quarterback to Walker.

Last week, Walker struggled to find an offensive rhythm, connecting on 10-of-16 passes for only 60 yards in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Rams. He also left the game with a neck injury. Wilks decision to start Walker comes the same day that quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice after he was designated to return from injured reserve.

However, Wilks told reporters he wants to give Darnold more time to recover. The Panthers (1-5) have 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

“It’s all predicated on [Darnold] and how he progresses,” Wilks said. “…You don’t want to press him too soon because he hasn’t done anything in a while. I don’t want him to have a relapse.”

Darnold, who went 4-7 as Carolina’s starting quarterback last season, suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the Panthers first six games of the season. In 2021, Darnold threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield was held out of practice on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain. Entering Sunday’s game, the Panthers have lost 12 of their last 13 games.

