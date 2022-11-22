Through 10 games, the Texans have the worst record in the NFL at 1-8-1 so far.

In all 10 games, quarterback Davis Mills has started, and to this point coach Lovie Smith hasn’t budged about demoting Mills to the backup position.

But as the continues to struggle and has now lost five games in a row, Smith opened up the possibility of changing some positions on the team, leaving the door open for a chance at quarterback.

“Have I watched the video a few times, made some decisions on how we’re going to go forward, you can probably understand like all changes and anything we do we kind of talk to the players first before we talk to you,” Smith said, via Texans Daily. “We’re not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.”

Smith did not explicitly say he is going to give backup Kyle Allen a chance at the starting quarterback position. But, after Mills’s performance in the team’s 23–10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Smith is reportedly contemplating the switch, league sources told Texans Daily.

In regard to Mills, Smith tried to stay positive while acknowledging some of the quarterback’s recent struggles.

“I think he’s grown,” Smith said. “It’s pretty hard when you talk about how much someone has grown after yesterday. Yesterday, you look at the game, at the quarterback position, didn’t play as well.”

Through 10 games, Mills has completed 203-of-328 pass attempts for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Allen has yet to appear in a game this season.

The Texans face the Dolphins on Sunday, and Smith has yet to make an announcement regarding the starting quarterback position.

