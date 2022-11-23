NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed on Wednesday that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been dealing with “the yips” dating back to this spring.

The 23-year-old was “struggling to make simple basic throws,” per Rapoport, and they were “trying to figure out what was wrong. Was it his mechanics? Was it in his mind? Why are these simple throws just not able to be made?” Wilson has only completed 105 of his 189 throws this season, tallying four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games.

His poor performance came to a head this week in the team’s 10–3 loss to the Patriots during Week 11. Wilson was only able to complete 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards.

News broke Wednesday that Wilson is being benched, and coach Robert Saleh confirmed Mike White would start on Sunday against the Bears instead. Joe Flacco will be QB2. While this announcement raised questions about Wilson’s future in New York, Saleh remained firm that his “career here is not over.”

“I know that's going to be the narrative and I know that's what everybody wants to shout out, but that's not even close to the case,” the coach said. “The full intent is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field this season. When that is, I'll make that decision. I'll take it day-to-day.”

Saleh went on to add that Wilson “needs a reset” before saying “there are some basic fundamental things have gotten really out of whack for him,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

