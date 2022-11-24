Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct

In this week’s episode of Hard Knocks, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to his team about the off-field misconduct that has plagued the team this year.

Assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired Tuesday after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City on Sunday. The team was in Mexico’s capital city to play the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Kingsbury addressed the situation with the team in the most recent episode of HBO’s behind-the-scenes show and noted that moving forward, the team should remain focused on what’s happening on the field.

“Obviously a situation in the coaching staff,” Kingsbury said. “So I want to apologize from the coaching staff. Unacceptable. We understand that. It won’t happen again.

“From this whole group, I’m gonna ask two things moving forward,” Kingsbury continued. “Make sure moving forward nobody has to stand in front of the media and answer any questions about dumb s--- off the field, one. And two, effort on the field. Everybody got me?”

Kugler had served as the Cardinals’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin and tight ends coach Steve Heiden have assumed Kugler’s duties.

This is the second time this year a member of the Cardinals coaching staff has been accused of assaulting a woman. During the preseason, running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave after it was reported that he assaulted a woman in May at her home in Indianapolis. Saxon pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery on Oct. 6 and resigned soon afterward.

