Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Von Miller’s Injury in Bills Game vs. Lions

Shortly after Bills linebacker Von Miller went down with a knee injury against the Lions, former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted his reaction to seeing Miller removed from the game.

“GET RID OF TURF,” Beckham tweeted.

Miller suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game while going for a sack against Lions quarterback Jared Goff. While weaving through Detroit’s offensive linemen, Miller appeared to have slipped on the turf and immediately fell to the ground.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field minutes before halftime with the Bills leading the Lions, 17-14. Beckham’s reaction comes at a time where other NFL players are expressing their concern for safety when playing on artificial turf fields.

Prior to Beckham’s tweet, more than a week ago, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated that he “enjoyed playing indoors over the years on turf” but shared that there would be less “non-contact injuries” if all teams played on grass.

“This would be putting money where your mouth is if the league is really interested in player safety,” Rodgers said.

Recently, Green Bay linebackers Rashan Gary tore his ACL while playing on turf at Ford Field, and De’Vondre Campbell hurt his knee during a game at Buffalo. Like Rodgers, Campbell also advocated for the league to invest in grass for all fields.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter also commented on the trend of injuries regarding turf-based fields, mandating that the league change to grass fields.

“The players are frustrated,” Tretter said. “We simply want a safer workplace. The NFL has an obligation to provide the safest work environment possible. They are not living up to that standard.”

