Aaron Rodgers Jabs NFL Regarding Artificial Turf, Player Safety

Many players within the NFL have recently criticized some stadiums’ use of slit film turf, arguing that it leads to more non-contact injuries. The list of critics continues to grow, with one of the faces of the league now speaking up.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest player to express his concern over turf fields, arguing that they are not safe for players.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed playing indoors over the years on turf, I do think it’s time to play on grass,” he said, via Ryan Wood. “I think you’d see less of these non contact injuries.”

Despite the plea, Rodgers doesn’t expect the NFL to do anything about the turf fields right now. However, he does believe this would be a way for the league to show it cares about its players.

“This would be putting money where your mouth is if the league is really interested in player safety,” he said.

Rodgers just recently witnessed multiple teammates suffer injuries while playing on turf. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL while playing a game on Ford Field, while De’Vondre Campbell hurt his knee in a game at Buffalo. Campbell later tweeted that the NFL should invest in grass for all fields.

Injuries on turf fields have gotten so frequent that NFLPA president J.C. Tretter publicly commented on the situation. Tretter called out the league for mandating a change to grass fields despite internal league data acquired by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert showing similar injury rates of non-contact injuries to the knee, ankle and foot on natural and artificial playing surfaces in recent years.

“The players are frustrated,” Tretter said. “We simply want a safer workplace. The NFL has an obligation to provide the safest work environment possible. They are not living up to that standard.”

