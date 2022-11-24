Bills linebacker Von Miller is out of the team’s matchup against the Lions with a knee injury.

The injury came in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game while Miller was going to sack Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. As he broke through Lions linemen, Miller seemingly slipped on the turf and fell immediately. He was later carted to the locker room just a few minutes before halftime.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the initial diagnosis is a knee sprain. The star linebacker is expected to undergo an MRI and more tests Friday. A major injury has not been ruled out.

Buffalo and the Lions are currently in halftime with the Bills leading 17–14.

Buffalo is already thin in the defense with two star pass rushers sidelined for Thursday’s game—Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. Both are inactive with injuries.

Miller finished the game with one tackle. On the season, the eight-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 10 games, racking up 17 solo tackles and eight sacks.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.