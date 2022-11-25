Baker Mayfield Spurns Browns When Questioned About His ‘Old Place’

Baker Mayfield has made his feelings known about his former team, the Browns, but earlier this week, the quarterback threw an extra jab their way.

The now Panthers quarterback was asked about his “old place,” and Mayfield thought the reporter was referring to Oklahoma, saying, “What old place? Oklahoma? Yeah, they are 6–5.”

The reporter, then, clarified and said, “Cleveland.”

Mayfield replied, “That’s not my old place. I used to play there.” He proceeded to discuss the Sooners instead, adding, “It’s been a rough year, some ups and downs, they are handling adversity. They won the rivalry game last week, so proud of that.”

The Browns and Mayfield did not have the best split earlier this year. Before the 2022 campaign began, the franchise signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year contract while his legal battles were still ongoing. At this time, Watson is fulfilling his suspension and faces two active civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

News broke that Mayfield requested a trade from Cleveland a day prior to the franchise trading for the former Texans star. He released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the same day, saying the relationship is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.” At the end of March, general manager Andrew Berry told reporters that he regretted how the trade occurred. He told Mayfield’s agent that Cleveland would be exploring quarterback options at the NFL combine. But, Mayfield’s agent was not informed that Berry was meeting with Watson on March 15 in Houston.

Mayfield heard about the meeting before the front office informed him and proceeded to pen a letter that seemed to be a goodbye to Browns fans. He was later acquired by the Panthers in July, but has not had a stellar start in North Carolina. He’s been benched twice and has thrown for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

