NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report

On Tuesday, a fan broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a vehicle on the field, leaving tire tracks on the playing surface. Five days later, those marks are still easily visible as the Browns host the Buccaneers.

However, although the field looks messy, it won’t be an issue during the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports the NFL had an independent field inspector investigate the field, and the league doesn’t believe there is a playability issue.

News 5 Cleveland reported earlier this week that the Browns immediately notified the Cleveland Police Department of the incident, and police believe someone might have jumped a fence before driving a vehicle on the field.

“We take pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday. “We have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

The Browns game against Tampa Bay began as scheduled at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

