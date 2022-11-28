undefined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to his surgically repaired left knee during his team’s 13–0 victory over the Saints on Sunday, and the veteran later questioned the hit that left his knee sore.

“Nah, I was staying in the game,” Garoppolo said after the game when asked whether he thought about exiting the contest. “I knew what type of game it was. That’s what it was all day. That wasn’t the only hit that was questionable like that. Throughout the whole game, it was like that, but that’s football.”

The 49ers leaned on their defense and did just enough offensively to capture the victory and improve to 7–4 on the year.

“It was a gritty game. I’m proud of the guys today, how they fought through the adversity that was thrown at us. There was all kinds of adversity, and we just kept going. I think this was a good win for us.”

The last thing the 49ers could afford was another injury to the quarterback position. San Francisco lost starter Trey Lance to an ACL tear in September and was forced to turn back to Garoppolo, whom they tried to trade in the offseason but ultimately kept after a deal did not materialize.

In hindsight, the 49ers are fortunate that Garoppolo remained on the roster. Behind Garoppolo is seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy.

Garoppolo has thrown for 2,381 yards this season with 16 touchdown passes and just four interceptions for the 49ers, who sit in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers play host to the Dolphins (8-3) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

