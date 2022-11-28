Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Return vs. Chiefs in Week 13, per Report

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to return the Cincinnati lineup on Sunday against the Chiefs, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Chase has missed the past four games with a hip injury that he suffered against the Saints in October. He tried playing through the injury the following week but aggravated it and needed to be sidelined.

Despite the severity of the injury and an initial four- to six-week injury timeline, Cincinnati decided not to place Chase on injured reserve. Last week, Chase returned to practice on a limited basis, but the team held him out one more week.

On the season, Chase has totaled 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 catches as a follow-up to his 1,455-yard Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2021.

Without Chase, the Bengals went 3-1 and were able to catch the Ravens at the top of the AFC North standings, although Baltimore currently owns the tiebreaker.

Cincinnati plays host to the Chiefs (9-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

