Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play Sunday against the Titans, the fourth consecutive game he will miss with a hip injury. Jordan Schultz of The Score was first to report the news on Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati confirmed Chase’s inactive status on Sunday morning.

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year wasn’t placed on the injured reserve list when his injury was announced after Week 7. He returned to practice this week and was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Chase originally was expected to miss four to six weeks, so he remains on the early side of the initial recovery timeline. He injured his hip during the team’s Week 6 game against the Saints, then he aggravated it the next week against the Falcons.

The news comes despite Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow telling reporters on Wednesday that his star receiver was likely to make his return against the Titans, per Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

In seven games this season, Chase has 47 receptions out of 74 targets for 605 total yards and six touchdowns.

