On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh shared with reporters what he told Lamar Jackson after the quarterback tweeted a vulgar message toward a critic online after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Jackson deleted the tweet after approximately three hours and Harbaugh said he spoke with him Monday morning.

“I just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after a game, especially after a loss,” Harbaugh said. “It’s never going to be positive. It’s not going to be a nice place. I think that’s kinda reflected in Lamar’s response because what he said was just so out of character for him. That’s not the way he speaks, that’s not the way he talks, it’s not the words he ever uses. I’ve never heard him say things like that before.”

Jackson, who will be looking for a new contract at the end of the season, struggled to find the end zone Sunday in a game that Baltimore almost won via a 67-yard Justin Tucker field goal attempt in the closing seconds. A Twitter user suggested the Ravens should move on from him after he was unable to lead the team to a win, posting a tweet that read: “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to @jtuck9. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

Jackson responded with profanity: “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--- but eat d--- !!”

Before Harbaugh spoke to reporters, Jackson also called out ESPN’s Jamison Hensley for writing that his tweet used “an anti-gay phrase” in an article.

“@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching,” Jackson said in a tweet.

