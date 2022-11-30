Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite the injury, Miller said on The VonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.

“The news is not the best of news. It’s definitely not the worst of news,” Miller said on his podcast. “It’s kind of like in the middle. … I do have some lateral meniscus damage. It’s gonna have to be addressed. I do feel like I can play through that.

“Just going to wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back.”

Miller’s statement comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the linebacker would be out indefinitely. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that Miller would have surgery to fix the injury. However, judging from Miller’s statement on Tuesday, it appears he intends to wait to undergo surgery until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion injured his knee on a play in the second quarter of the game when he attempted to sack Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Instead of getting to Goff, Miller twisted his knee on the turf and fell to the ground. The 33-year-old did not return to the game and was taken to the locker room.

Through 11 games this season, the three-time First-Team All-Pro has recorded eight sacks.