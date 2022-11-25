Bills star Von Miller is out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury during the team’s matchup against the Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Miller did not tear his ACL, but doctors are still evaluating the damage done to his knee and will eventually determine how much time is missed. The timeline for his return is uncertain, with Schefter noting that the linebacker could only miss few weeks or could be out for the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported there is fear regarding his lateral meniscus after an MRI was performed Friday. Rapoport added Miller and the team are waiting for the injury to calm down in one-to-two weeks before they can settle on what to do next. For now, however, he is out. Rapoport also said he will have surgery—whether that’s now or following the season is unclear.

Miller was injured on a play in the second quarter as he attempted to stuff Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff. Instead of reaching Goff, the 33-year-old twisted his knee on the turf and fell. He never returned to the contest after being taken to the locker room.

Former teammate and current free agent Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to Miller’s injury, once again calling for the NFL to eradicate turf.

The Bills beat the Lions 28–25 in the Thanksgiving matchup, but will now be without one of their key defensive weapons for the time being. Miller, a three-time First-Team All-Pro, has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks in eleven games. On his career, following his selection as No. 2 in the 2011 draft by the Broncos, he’s tallied 561 tackles and 123.5 sacks in appearances with Denver, the Rams and Buffalo.

